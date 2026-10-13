Calls on them to refrain from reposting videos related to any ongoing events
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has called on Indian nationals in the country to stay calm and vigilant in light of the recent circumstances.
In a tweeted circular, it called on Indian nationals to stay indoors in case of an aerial attack and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels.
It also called on them to not circulate or repost videos or news related to any ongoing events.
The past few days have seen several deadly strikes in Riyadh. An attack on the city's international airport on Oct 12 killed at least 13 and injured over 300.
"The Embassy of India, Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah and its passport/attestation services through VFS, are continuing to function normally," said the circular, adding an update from the fallout of the Riyadh airport attack on October 10, 2026. It said:
"The funeral rites of late Mr. Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the Riyadh airport attack were completed on October 12, 2026 in Riyadh, as per the wishes of his family. Ambassador and Embassy officials attended the funeral.
"Regarding the Indian nationals injured in the attack, 4 persons currently remain in ICU, 4 are receiving medical care in the normal ward, while 3 persons have been discharged. The Embassy officials continue to visit the hospitals where the injured Indian nationals are receiving medical treatment, and are in constant touch with their family members and providing all possible support."
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced the suspension of operations at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Flights operations at other major airports such as Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina are continuing but face some disruptions.
Indians, said the embassy, should note that the following flights from India to Saudi Arabia have been affected:
Air India and Air India Express flight operations to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah have been suspended until October 17, 2026.
Akasa Air has suspended flight operations to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, 2026.
Indigo Airlines has suspended flight operations to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina until October 17, 2026.
Some flights, however, continue to operate as normal. "Scheduled flights by Saudia airlines continue to operate from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on Dammam-Lucknow sector."
Indian nationals are advised to remain in regular contact with respective airlines and verify the latest status of their flights.
In light of the exceptional circumstances, Saudi authorities have announced that Indian nationals who have arrived in Saudi Arabia on Visit/Tourist/Umrah/Business visas and have been forced to overstay their visa due to non-availability of flights will not be fined.
"However, it is important that people whose visas have expired should exit the Kingdom at the earliest as soon as flights become available," it added.
In view of the evolving situation, the Embassy has opened 24x7 Control Room to provide necessary assistance to Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia.
Telephone: +966-11-488469
8002471234 (Toll free; Calls from within KSA only)
• WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (messages only)
• Email: cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in