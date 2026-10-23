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Indian national killed in Dammam airport attack, Embassy confirms

Embassy confirms fatality in Dammam attack, urges community to stay cautious

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Indian crew unharmed in tanker incidents in Hormuz and Romania
Indian crew unharmed in tanker incidents in Hormuz and Romania

An Indian national was killed in the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on October 21, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Friday, as it continues to assist the family with arrangements to transport his mortal remains to India.

In an update issued on October 23, the embassy said one of the two Indian nationals injured in the Dammam airport attack was discharged from hospital on October 22, while the other was expected to be discharged on Friday.

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An Indian national injured in the attack on the Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province was also discharged from hospital on October 22.

Indians injured in Riyadh airport attack

The embassy said four Indian nationals injured in the attack on Riyadh airport on October 10 remain in hospital. Two are receiving treatment in intensive care, while two others are in a general ward.

Seven injured Indian nationals have been discharged so far. One Indian national was killed in the Riyadh airport attack, and his funeral was held in Riyadh on October 12.

The embassy thanked Saudi authorities for the medical care provided to the injured.

Embassy issues safety advisory

The Indian Embassy urged members of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia to take necessary precautions and comply with local laws.

It specifically cautioned people against taking or sharing photographs and videos of interceptions and impact sites.

Related Topics:
Saudi Arabiaindia

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