GACA confirms air traffic has returned to normal as damage assessment continues
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's King Fahd International Airport in Dammam has resumed operations following an attack that killed two people and injured eight others on Wednesday evening, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Thursday.
In an updated statement, GACA confirmed that the death toll from the October 21 attack had risen to two after an additional fatality was reported. The victims were a Saudi citizen and an Indian national residing in the Kingdom, the authority said.
Eight people were injured in the attack, including a Saudi citizen and seven expatriates of Indian, Yemeni, Bangladeshi and Nepalese nationalities. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious, and all were receiving medical treatment at several hospitals, GACA said.
The authority confirmed that airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal following the incident.
It said it was continuing to work closely with relevant security agencies to assess the damage caused by the attack and implement all necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and airport personnel.
GACA stressed that protecting the Kingdom's civil aviation infrastructure and maintaining the security and safety of its aviation network remained a priority.
The authority also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The statement did not provide further details about the nature of the attack or the extent of the damage sustained by the airport.