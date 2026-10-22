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Saudi Arabia's Dammam airport resumes operations after attack kills two, injures eight

GACA confirms air traffic has returned to normal as damage assessment continues

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia's Dammam airport resumed operations after an attack leaves two dead and eight injured, ensuring passenger safety remains a priority.
Saudi Arabia's Dammam airport resumed operations after an attack leaves two dead and eight injured, ensuring passenger safety remains a priority.
Dammam Airports Company (DACO)

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's King Fahd International Airport in Dammam has resumed operations following an attack that killed two people and injured eight others on Wednesday evening, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Thursday.

In an updated statement, GACA confirmed that the death toll from the October 21 attack had risen to two after an additional fatality was reported. The victims were a Saudi citizen and an Indian national residing in the Kingdom, the authority said.

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Eight people were injured in the attack, including a Saudi citizen and seven expatriates of Indian, Yemeni, Bangladeshi and Nepalese nationalities. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious, and all were receiving medical treatment at several hospitals, GACA said.

The authority confirmed that airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal following the incident.

It said it was continuing to work closely with relevant security agencies to assess the damage caused by the attack and implement all necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and airport personnel.

GACA stressed that protecting the Kingdom's civil aviation infrastructure and maintaining the security and safety of its aviation network remained a priority.

The authority also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The statement did not provide further details about the nature of the attack or the extent of the damage sustained by the airport.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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