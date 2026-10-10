Riyadh airport attack: Several injured, flights suspended, travel warnings issued

United States: The US Mission in Saudi Arabia urged American citizens to avoid King Khalid International Airport and surrounding areas. In a security alert issued on October 10, it warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruption. US government employees in Saudi Arabia now need special authorisation to transit through the airport. The mission also said it was aware of reported attacks on the airport.

United Kingdom: The UK Foreign Office said it was updating its travel advice following the incident and advised travellers against using the airport until it was secure. It urged passengers to check that their flights were confirmed before travelling to the airport.

Germany: The German Embassy advised citizens against transiting through King Khalid International Airport.

Spain: Spanish authorities urged citizens to take extra precautions and avoid non-essential travel.

Japan: The Japanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia condemned what it described as repeated Houthi attacks on airports and other civilian facilities in the kingdom. It said attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure could not be tolerated.

Ireland: Irish authorities advised citizens to avoid the airport, check updates from their airlines and follow official safety advice.