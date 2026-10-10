Riyadh airport attack: Several injured, flights suspended, travel warnings issued

Flights disrupted as Riyadh airport assesses damage from Houthi attacks
Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10, after an attack left several people injured, the kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said.
The number of injured people was still being assessed, GACA said, adding that authorities had suspended operations while they assessed the damage and checked the safety of airport facilities in coordination with relevant agencies.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged citizens stranded abroad by flight cancellations or delays linked to the disruption at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to contact the Saudi embassy in the country where they are staying.
The ministry said Saudi diplomatic missions would provide assistance and guidance to affected citizens.
The Associated Press, citing two regional officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported that the airport had been attacked again and evacuated, with air traffic halted.
Meanwhile, a medical source told AFP that emergency room doctors were being called to hospitals across Riyadh after being informed of a “serious emergency situation”.
King Khalid International Airport urged passengers to contact their airlines and confirm their flight status before travelling.
The incident has disrupted flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia reported cancellations on routes linking Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah with Riyadh on Saturday. Some flydubai services to Abha and Yanbu were also affected.
Etihad Airways: Cancelled several flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh from October 10 to 12. Affected services include EY551, EY552, EY555, EY556, EY559 and EY560, on dates specified by the airline.
Kuwait Airways: Cancelled KU775 from Kuwait to Riyadh and KU776 from Riyadh to Kuwait on Saturday, citing the airport closure amid the security situation.
Qatar Airways: Cancelled flights between Doha and Riyadh on October 9 and 10, with further cancellations scheduled for October 11.
Akasa Air: Suspended all flights to and from Riyadh until October 13. Affected passengers can opt for a full refund to their original payment method, to be processed within seven days, or reschedule without an additional charge.
EgyptAir: Temporarily suspended flights from Cairo and Alexandria to Riyadh until operations resume at King Khalid International Airport. Affected passengers can get a full refund or change their destination to another Saudi city served by the airline, without fees or fare differences.
Passengers should check directly with their airline for the latest flight status and rebooking options before leaving for the airport. Schedules may change at short notice.
The British and US embassies in Saudi Arabia urged their citizens to stay away from the capital’s King Khalid International Airport following an “incident” earlier today.
Several countries have also issued travel warnings following the reported attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, urging their citizens to avoid the airport and monitor flight updates.
Here is what travellers need to know:
United States: The US Mission in Saudi Arabia urged American citizens to avoid King Khalid International Airport and surrounding areas. In a security alert issued on October 10, it warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruption. US government employees in Saudi Arabia now need special authorisation to transit through the airport. The mission also said it was aware of reported attacks on the airport.
United Kingdom: The UK Foreign Office said it was updating its travel advice following the incident and advised travellers against using the airport until it was secure. It urged passengers to check that their flights were confirmed before travelling to the airport.
Germany: The German Embassy advised citizens against transiting through King Khalid International Airport.
Spain: Spanish authorities urged citizens to take extra precautions and avoid non-essential travel.
Japan: The Japanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia condemned what it described as repeated Houthi attacks on airports and other civilian facilities in the kingdom. It said attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure could not be tolerated.
Ireland: Irish authorities advised citizens to avoid the airport, check updates from their airlines and follow official safety advice.
Canada: Canadian authorities also issued a warning to citizens about the situation.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has expanded its guidance on Saudi airspace, citing the Houthi movement’s ability to strike targets deeper inside Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, and an increased focus on aviation infrastructure.
EASA warned that missile and drone attacks, along with interception efforts, could increase the risk of civil aircraft being misidentified.
Travellers should check with their airlines before heading to the airport and follow the latest advice from local authorities and their countries’ diplomatic missions.
The latest incident follows attacks on King Khalid International Airport on Thursday, October 8, which killed three Saudi nationals, including a pilot, according to Saudi authorities.
GACA said the earlier attacks targeted airport facilities and an aircraft belonging to Saudia, the kingdom’s national carrier. Saudia confirmed that Captain Hamoud Ali AlKalthami was killed and that one of its aircraft was damaged while parked at the airport. No passengers were on board at the time.
The earlier attacks also injured several citizens and residents, some seriously, who were taken to hospital for treatment, GACA said.
Emergency response teams and relevant authorities responded to the incidents. GACA said airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal by 6pm local time on Thursday.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Houthi attacks on the airport and the Saudia aircraft, expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and offered condolences to the victims’ families.
The latest airport incident comes amid escalating conflict involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement, which is backed by Iran.
The Saudi-led coalition said on Saturday it had destroyed 136 military targets in Houthi-controlled areas in what it described as a large-scale operation. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the operation targeted Houthi personnel and capabilities.
Saudi authorities have also warned the public that filming, publishing or sharing information about missile and drone interceptions or their impact sites could result in legal liability.
Travellers flying to or from Riyadh should confirm their bookings directly with their airlines before heading to the airport.