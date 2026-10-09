Saudi civil aviation assesses damage after Houthi strikes on Riyadh airport
Saudia has named Captain Hamoud Ali Alkalthami as the employee killed in Thursday’s attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, paying tribute to him as the airline confirmed damage to one of its aircraft.
In an obituary issued on Friday, October 9, the Saudi national carrier said Alkalthami lost his life in the incident on October 8.
The airline honoured his contributions throughout his career and extended its condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues.
Here’s what we know about the incident, the casualties and the impact on airport operations.
Saudia confirmed that one of its aircraft was damaged while parked at King Khalid International Airport during the incident. No passengers were on board at the time.
The carrier said it immediately activated its emergency response procedures in coordination with the relevant authorities to manage the situation, monitor those affected and provide the necessary care and support to them and their families.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed that three Saudi citizens were killed and several others injured in two attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport on Thursday.
GACA said the first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second struck a Saudia aircraft. Those injured included Saudi citizens and residents of various nationalities, with injuries ranging from minor to critical.
All injured people were taken to hospital for medical treatment. The attacks also caused property damage, the authority said.
GACA added that it was coordinating with the relevant authorities to complete the damage assessment, verify the safety of airport facilities and take the necessary measures to protect passengers and personnel.
Saudia said its flights and operations at King Khalid International Airport returned to normal by 6pm on Thursday, October 8.
The airline continues to monitor flight schedules and communicate with passengers through its official channels.
GACA also confirmed that airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal.
Emirates cancelled three Dubai–Riyadh flights on Friday, October 9, citing operational reasons. The airline said it was working to rebook affected passengers to their final destinations.
Etihad cancelled six Abu Dhabi–Riyadh flights on Friday and two more scheduled for Saturday, October 10. The affected services were EY551, EY552, EY555, EY556, EY559 and EY560 on Friday, and EY551 and EY552 on Saturday. Etihad warned that further changes were possible and advised passengers to check their flight status.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
flydubai’s FZ848 was delayed on Thursday, with service scheduled to resume on Saturday, October 10. Passengers should reconfirm the flight’s operating status before travelling to the airport.
Air Arabia also reported changes to its Sharjah–Riyadh services on Friday. Flight G9151 arrived late at 10.04am, while Riyadh–Sharjah flight G9152 arrived early at 1.52pm. Flights G9154 and G9155 had not yet departed at the time of the latest update.
Passengers travelling between the UAE and Riyadh should check directly with their airline for the latest flight status before leaving for the airport.