Captain Hamoud Ali Al-Kalthami was killed and a Saudia aircraft was damaged on the ground
Riyadh: Saudia pilot Captain Hamoud Ali Al-Kalthami was killed in the attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday, the Saudi airline said in a statement shared on its social media accounts.
Saudia said Captain Al-Kalthami lost his life on Thursday, October 8, 2026, in the incident at the airport. The airline did not provide details on the exact circumstances leading to the his death. His designation with the airline is unclear at the moment.
The airline also said one of its aircraft was damaged while on the ground at the airport, adding that there were no passengers on board the aircraft.
Saudia expressed its condolences to Captain Al-Kalthami's family, loved ones and colleagues, and said it recognised his contributions throughout his career with the national flag carrier.
The announcement comes after Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said King Khalid International Airport was targeted in two attacks on Thursday.
GACA said the first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second targeted a Saudia aircraft.
The authority said the attacks killed three Saudi nationals and injured several Saudi citizens and residents of different nationalities. The injured were taken to hospital for medical treatment. \
More to follow...