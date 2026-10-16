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Saudi flight disruptions: Australia urges travellers to consider UAE, Qatar hubs

Australia warns citizens of Saudi airport disruptions amid security concerns

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia
King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia
Shutterstock

Australia has advised its citizens not to travel to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh following recent security incidents that disrupted operations, warning that flight cancellations, delays and airspace closures continue to affect major airports across Saudi Arabia.

In an updated advisory dated October 16, the Australian Embassy in Saudi Arabia urged travellers to exercise extreme caution when travelling to other airports, citing Houthi threats to target Saudi airports and airspace.

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The embassy advised travellers to consider alternative transport options, including private cars, trains and buses, particularly for journeys to aviation hubs in the UAE and Qatar.

Australians who choose to fly should reconfirm their flight details before leaving for the airport and minimise the time spent there, the advisory said. Further cancellations and disruptions could occur with little or no notice.

The embassy also advised travellers to read and subscribe to the Australian Government’s Smartraveller travel advice service for updates.

For consular assistance, Australians can call +966 11 250 0900 or email consular.riyadh@dfat.gov.au.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaAustraliahouthis

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