12 dead, over 300 hurt in Riyadh airport attack as Trump weighs US action against Houthis

The Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen for the attack
Highlights
Qatar has strongly condemned Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, describing them as a violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and a threat to regional security, civilians and air navigation.
Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the country’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for measures to protect its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.
The ministry said Saudi Arabia’s security was an integral part of Qatar’s security and the collective security of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. It also wished those injured in the attack a speedy recovery.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, expressing condolences to the victims’ families and wishing the injured a full recovery.
In a post on X, Sharif said attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure were unacceptable and posed a serious threat to regional peace and stability. He called for such violence, which he described as a flagrant violation of international law, to cease immediately.
Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security, citing the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement and the longstanding ties between the two countries.
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The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency received a report of an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman on October 10, 2026.
Authorities are aware of the incident, and relevant investigations are ongoing, UKMTO said, advising vessels to monitor the latest maritime security information and remain alert to the evolving operational situation.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces disabled a Panama-flagged commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman on October 10 after its crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to breach the US naval blockade against Iran, CENTCOM said in a post on X.
A US military fighter jet struck the stern of the M/V Ocean Molica, also known as the Arika Sun, with a precision munition, disabling its propulsion system without harming the crew, according to CENTCOM. The vessel had previously departed an Iranian port.
The command urged mariners to heed blockade warnings and monitor official maritime broadcasts when operating in the Gulf of Oman and approaches to the Strait of Hormuz.
At a Tehran bazaar where fragrant herbs and spices whet the appetite, shopkeeper Nasir says locals once bought his nuts by the kilo but soaring prices caused by the US-Iran war have eaten into sales, leaving businesses fighting for survival.
The marketplace in the Iranian capital's north would usually be abuzz with customers, but shops now sit mostly empty with only small numbers of people walking its old narrow paths, a jarring shift for the sellers shouting to promote their goods.
"There used to be customers who bought two to five kilograms. Now, they're down to buying one kilogram or half a kilogram," said the 61-year-old.
"Prices are truly high. We all know it, and it would be a lie to say otherwise."
Nasir called on authorities to stabilise the currency so businesses could plan ahead.
"We're left in limbo, everyone is," said the fruit and nut seller.
"They need to stabilise the dollar exchange rate."
Iran's economy has been battered by years of sanctions, but the conflict that began in February with US-Israeli attacks and an American blockade of the country's ports has put extra strain on daily life.
Rising inflation, nearly 90 percent year-on-year in September according to official figures, and erratic currency exchange fluctuations have driven up the cost of everyday items. Food prices have more than doubled since last year.
At the bazaar, a historic covered market in Tehran's Tajrish square, locals surrounded by Iranian flags and Persian signage try to escape the economic gloom, scanning sweets, jewellery, traditional garments and cuts of meat before their weekend begins.
In an alley, a street artist plays a guitar while another drums his hands on a box to draw tips from passersby.
The deadliest strike on Saudi soil in more than a decade killed 12 people at Riyadh's international airport and wounded hundreds, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow on Sunday a decisive response against Yemen's Houthis.
The coalition blamed the Iran-backed group for the strike on King Khalid International Airport, describing it as a 'full-fledged war crime' that a diplomatic source attributed to a missile.
The attack came during an unprecedented wave of Houthi strikes on the kingdom since a truce in the group's long-running war with Yemen's Riyadh-backed government unravelled in July.
The spiralling violence has raised the possibility of a wider escalation, with US President Donald Trump signalling Washington could join military action against the fighters.
An attack on Riyadh's international airport that killed at least a dozen people on Saturday was "not acceptable," US President Donald Trump said Saturday.
He told reporters he "will be speaking" with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the attack blamed on Yemen's Houthis.
"What happened in Saudi Arabia's not acceptable," Trump added.
Deadly strikes on civilian airports in Saudi Arabia represent "a grave escalation" by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, a UN special envoy said Saturday.
"These attacks represent a grave escalation," Hans Grundberg, the UN special envoy for Yemen, said in a statement after a strike on Riyadh's international airport killed at least 12 people. "Such actions pose a serious threat to regional security, perpetuate cycles of violence and complicate even more peace efforts for Yemen."
The Saudi-led military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government accused pro-Iranian Houthi fighters in Yemen on Sunday of carrying out the deadly attack on Riyadh's international airport, vowing to respond "decisively".
In a statement, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki described the attack - which targeted a passenger terminal at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport - as a "war crime" and vowed the coalition "will respond decisively to this terrorist attack".
The Saudi-led international coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said Sunday it had intercepted a missile southeast of the capital Riyadh, where the Prince Sultan airbase is located.
"Interception and destruction of a ballistic missile in Al-Kharj, launched by the Houthi terrorist militia", said the statement, hours after a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
The attack on Riyadh's international airport killed at least 12 people and wounded 309 others, some of them seriously, Saudi Arabia's civil aviation officials said Saturday.
Four Saudi citizens were among the dead, as well as two Bangladeshis, one US citizen, one Egyptian, one Jordanian, one Syrian, one Palestinian and one Sudanese, the statement added.
' The Saudi-led international coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said Saturday a "projectile" fell near Dammam's international airport, hours after officials acknowledged an attack on Riyadh's airport.
"A projectile landed near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam," wrote the coalition spokesman on X.
Day 225: US, UK warn citizens to avoid Riyadh airport
Day 224: Trump eases curbs on Russian diesel imports
Day 223: Trump: No Iran attack before midterm elections
Day 222: Trump warns US may finish Iran war in a ‘not-so-nice’ way
Day 221: Iran warns US, Israel: Response to attack will be ‘devastating’
Day 220: Mecca Alliance could be 'NATO of Mid-East’ vs Houthis