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Umrah pilgrims among casualties in Houthi attack on Riyadh airport that killed 12

At least 309 people injured in deadly strike on King Khalid International Airport

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Houthi attack on Riyadh airport claims 12 lives, including Umrah pilgrims, and injures 309. Saudi authorities suspend operations and vow action.
Houthi attack on Riyadh airport claims 12 lives, including Umrah pilgrims, and injures 309. Saudi authorities suspend operations and vow action.
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Dubai: A number of Umrah pilgrims and visitors to Islam's two holiest mosques were among those killed and injured in Saturday's attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which left at least 12 people dead and 309 wounded.

Inside the Haramain, an account covering developments at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, reported on X that pilgrims and visitors to the two holy mosques were among the casualties of the attack attributed to Yemen's Houthi militia.

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The account offered prayers for those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery. It did not specify how many pilgrims were among the dead or wounded.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation had earlier confirmed that 12 people were killed and 309 injured in the attack on Saturday, October 10, with some of the wounded in serious condition.

The dead included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis and one national each from the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt.

Two doctors also told reporters that several pilgrims travelling to Mecca were among those injured while waiting to board their flights at the airport.

The attack prompted Saudi authorities to suspend operations at King Khalid International Airport, divert flights and deploy emergency medical teams to treat the injured.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis blamed the group for the attack and vowed a firm response.

The strike was the latest in a series of attacks targeting Saudi aviation facilities, including Riyadh's international airport, in recent days.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for earlier missile attacks on the airport and warned international airlines against operating in Saudi airspace.

Saturday's attack caused widespread disruption to air travel, with several international carriers suspending or cancelling flights to the Saudi capital.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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