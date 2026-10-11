At least 309 people injured in deadly strike on King Khalid International Airport
Dubai: A number of Umrah pilgrims and visitors to Islam's two holiest mosques were among those killed and injured in Saturday's attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which left at least 12 people dead and 309 wounded.
Inside the Haramain, an account covering developments at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, reported on X that pilgrims and visitors to the two holy mosques were among the casualties of the attack attributed to Yemen's Houthi militia.
The account offered prayers for those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery. It did not specify how many pilgrims were among the dead or wounded.
Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation had earlier confirmed that 12 people were killed and 309 injured in the attack on Saturday, October 10, with some of the wounded in serious condition.
The dead included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis and one national each from the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt.
Two doctors also told reporters that several pilgrims travelling to Mecca were among those injured while waiting to board their flights at the airport.
The attack prompted Saudi authorities to suspend operations at King Khalid International Airport, divert flights and deploy emergency medical teams to treat the injured.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis blamed the group for the attack and vowed a firm response.
The strike was the latest in a series of attacks targeting Saudi aviation facilities, including Riyadh's international airport, in recent days.
The Houthis have claimed responsibility for earlier missile attacks on the airport and warned international airlines against operating in Saudi airspace.
Saturday's attack caused widespread disruption to air travel, with several international carriers suspending or cancelling flights to the Saudi capital.