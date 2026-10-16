Riyadh attack: Saudi imams condemn Houthi strike on airport, civilians and Umrah pilgrims

Friday sermons condemn violence, urge prayers for Saudi Arabia's security
Dubai: Imams of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina condemned the Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh during Friday sermons, denouncing violence against civilians, travellers and Umrah pilgrims.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Imam of the Grand Mosque Sheikh Abdullah Al Juhani described the attack as a crime and a violation of the sanctity of human life.
In his Friday sermon, Grand Mosque Imam Sheikh Abdullah Al-Juhani urged Muslims to observe piety and perform prayers at their prescribed times. He described prayer as the second pillar of Islam and a source of spiritual strength during times of hardship.
Sheikh Al-Juhani condemned the Houthi militia’s attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, saying it endangered travellers, civilians and arriving Umrah pilgrims. He denounced the attack as a crime and a violation of the sanctity of human life, stressing that terrorism could not be justified by any faith or cause.
He concluded by praying for Saudi Arabia’s continued security and stability, the protection of the Kingdom’s leadership, victory for its armed forces stationed at the borders, and recovery for the injured.
At the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Hudhaifi condemned attacks targeting Mecca, Medina and Riyadh airport, stressing the need to protect holy sites, pilgrims and civilians.
Prophet’s Mosque Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al-Hudhaifi urged Muslims to observe piety in his Friday sermon, highlighting how belief in the Day of Judgment can bring tranquillity and guide a believer’s conduct.
Sheikh Al Hudhaifi stressed the sacred status of the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina as places of worship, peace and security. He condemned Houthi attacks targeting the holy cities and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, saying violence against civilians and endangering pilgrims and visitors were serious crimes rejected by Islamic Sharia and human conscience.
He concluded by praying for Saudi Arabia’s security and stability, the protection of the Kingdom’s leadership and its borders, and victory for its armed forces stationed along the frontiers.
Both imams prayed for Saudi Arabia’s security and stability, the protection of its leadership and the safety of its armed forces stationed along the borders.