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Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti urges front-line troops to unite against Houthi attacks

Top cleric links Yemen stability to coalition unity against Houthis

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al Fawzan was appointed the Kingdom’s fourth Grand Mufti
Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al Fawzan was appointed the Kingdom’s fourth Grand Mufti

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Saleh Al Fawzan has urged Coalition forces and Saudi soldiers stationed on the front lines to remain united in repelling attacks by the Houthi group.

In a statement addressed to soldiers, Al-Fawzan, who also chairs the Council of Senior Scholars and heads the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Ifta, urged them to remain patient, steadfast and committed to their mission, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

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Referring to the threats posed by the Houthis, the Grand Mufti described the group as a threat to security and stability and urged the forces to maintain unity.

He said the group had been involved in conflict and unrest in Yemen for years and accused it of dividing the country and its people.

“Therefore, stand united against this misguided sect and deviant group,” he said, according to Saudi Gazette.

Calls for stability in Yemen

The Grand Mufti also stressed the importance of restoring security and stability in Yemen under what he described as its legitimate leadership.

He said this would allow Yemenis to live in “safety, security, prosperity, and stability” and enable the country to contribute to progress, development and unity across the Islamic world.

Highlights duty to protect Saudi Arabia

The Grand Mufti underscored what he described as the religious significance of protecting Saudi Arabia and the Two Holy Mosques from attacks.

He said defending the country’s borders and repelling aggression were among the major duties, given Saudi Arabia’s role in serving Islam’s holy sites and hosting Hajj and Umrah.

Message to front-line soldiers

The Grand Mufti urged soldiers stationed on the front lines to remain prepared, follow orders from their commanders and carry out their duties with precision.

“You are following in the footsteps of the Prophet’s companions, defending the sacred sites of Muslims and raising the banner of monotheism,” he said.

He also praised the Coalition forces for what he described as their “noble and honorable mission”, calling on them to cooperate, maintain unity and remain obedient to their commanders.

Prayers for Saudi Arabia and Yemen

The Grand Mufti prayed for God’s support and protection for the forces and for the safety and security of Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

He also prayed for the Houthi group and those supporting it to be defeated.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaYemenhouthis

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