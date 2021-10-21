Cairo: Saudi Arabia has expressed “sorrow and anger” over the UN Security Council’s inaction to an upsurge in border attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Al Houthi rebels against the kingdom, local media said, citing a Saudi diplomat.
The council has so far not issued a statement condemning Al Houthi attacks on the kingdom’s territories and civilians, Saudi ambassador to the UN Abdallah Al Mouallimi said.
In recent months, Al Houthis have ramped up drone and missile attacks into Saudi Arabia. The rebels have launched 13 attacks against the kingdom since the beginning of October, according to a Saudi media report.
Al Mouallimi denounced those attacks, including two on airports in Abha and Jizan that resulted in injuring several civilians from different nationalities.
The envoy urged the Security council to take the “necessary and firm” steps to stop Al Houthis’ threat to civilians, Saudi online newspaper Ajel reported.
“The kingdom has the full right to take all the necessary measures to protect security and stability of its lands, citizen and residents on its territory from any terrorist attacks according to its international obligations,” he told the council.
Al Houthis have plunged Yemen into a devastating war after they unseated the internationally recognised government and seized some parts of the impoverished country including the capital Sana’a in late 2014.
Months later, a Saudi-led military alliance intervened in Yemen in response to a request from the government there.