Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued weather warnings and advised citizens to take precautions as heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Monday.

The Northern Borders region experienced significant rainfall and thunderstorms on Saturday, particularly affecting Rafha Governorate and its surrounding areas.

The Northern Borders region experienced thunderstorms and heavy rain, especially in Rafha Governorate. Image Credit: SPA

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of moderate to heavy thunderstorms, flash floods, hail, and strong winds in several regions, including Jazan, Asir, Al Bahah, Makkah, Madinah, Hail, and the Northern Borders. Light to moderate rain and fog are expected in Riyadh, Qassim, the Eastern Province, Tabuk, and Al Jawf.

Snow blankets northern Saudi region

The northern region of Al Jouf has been transformed into a winter wonderland, with heavy snowfall blanketing the landscape since Friday.

Snow has blanketed the northern Saudi region of Al-Jouf since Friday, covering many areas in white. Image Credit: SPA

This follows days of hail and heavy rain, particularly in Sakaka City and Dumat Al Jandal. The region, known for its stunning spring blooms, is now experiencing an unusual winter spectacle.

Heavy rainfall and significant hail have impacted various parts of Al Jouf since last Wednesday, leading to flooded valleys and signaling a promising spring season.

Snow blankets northern Saudi region of Al Jouf Image Credit: SPA

The Al Jouf region is known for its seasonal wildflowers during spring, including lavender and chrysanthemums, as well as numerous aromatic plants.

Scenic beauty in the Northern Borders

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has captured stunning images of flowing streams and filled natural basins in the southern and eastern parts of Rafha Governorate. The picturesque scenery has attracted many visitors to enjoy the beauty of the region.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has captured stunning images of flowing streams and filled natural basins in southern and eastern Rafha Governorate. Image Credit: SPA

Ongoing weather warnings and preparedness

The NCM continues to monitor the weather situation and has issued warnings for several regions, including Al-Jouf, Al-Qurayyat, and Tabarjal, advising residents to be cautious due to heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and potential flash floods.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Al Jouf has increased its readiness to respond to any emergencies arising from the severe weather conditions.