Dubai: As November begins, the UAE will experience a gradual shift towards cooler weather. The Met Office, today, issued a weather forecast, which states that in November temperatures will be 4 to 6 degrees Celsius lower as compared to October.

According to an National Center of Meteorology (NCM) official: "This happens as a result of the apparent movement of the sun towards the south away from the region."

In November, daytime temperatures will be pleasant, typically hovering between 29°C and 32°C and nights will become noticeably cooler, with temperatures dipping to between 19°C and 21°C, according to the NCM forecast.

Throughout November, the country is affected gradually during this month by the extension of Siberian high pressure system towards the region, especially during the second half of the month, which leads to a continued decrease in temperatures, and temperatures tend to drop sometimes, especially at night on mountainous areas and in some interior regions.

The prevailing winds shift from southeasterly in the mornings to westerly and northwesterly during the day. While generally gentle, wind speeds may increase during occasional storms, especially in coastal areas.

Humidity and fog

According to the NCM, early mornings may see increased humidity levels, particularly in coastal regions. Fog or mist can form, especially during the early hours.

"Relative humidity increases especially during early morning as a result of the passage of moderate air masses over the Arabian Gulf towards the country, which enhance chances of formation of Fog/Mist especially over coastal areas," the NCM forecast read.

Rainfall in November

While November is generally a dry month, isolated rain showers are possible, particularly in mountainous areas. Thunderstorms may also occur, accompanied by strong winds and dust storms.

According to the forecast: "Some air pressure systems associated with cold air masses in upper air layers also cross the region, which may lead to clouds formation and rain, the intensity of rain increases with development of cumulus clouds causing fresh to strong winds and dust/sand.'