Dubai: Motorists driving on Abu Dhabi roads should be extra cautious today. The Met Office has warned that dense fog is expected in some areas till 9.30 am.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow weather alerts indicating low visibility in these areas.

Early this morning, the weather bureau reported dense fog over Arjan (Abu Dhabi) and over Al Faya Road towards Sweihan (Al Ain).

Dense fog was also reported in Al Wathba (Abu Dhabi) this morning.

Authorities have also warned motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive safely during foggy weather by sticking to the reduced speed limit displayed on electronic information boards.

As per the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), weather conditions across the country are expected to be partly cloudy at times.

Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, [which] will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Temperature highs in the country are expected to be between 33 to 38°C, and temperature lows will average between 15 to 20°C.

In coastal areas, the average temperature will be between 30 to 35°C, and 21 to 26°C in mountainous regions of the UAE.

Humidity will be high at 65 to 95 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55 to 75 per cent.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.