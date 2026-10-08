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Riyadh King Khalid airport warns of flight delays, cancellations after Houthi attacks

Passengers urged to check flights amid regional tensions and airspace restrictions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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King Khalid Airport warned of flight delays and cancellations after Houthi attacks disrupt operations in Riyadh and Abha, killing 3 and injuring 36.
King Khalid Airport warned of flight delays and cancellations after Houthi attacks disrupt operations in Riyadh and Abha, killing 3 and injuring 36.
AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport has warned passengers of possible flight delays, rescheduling and cancellations amid regional tensions and airspace restrictions following deadly Houthi attacks on the kingdom's airports.

The airport urged travellers to check their flight status with their airlines before heading to the airport, warning that regional developments could affect scheduled services.

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The advisory follows Houthi missile and drone attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, which killed three people and injured 36 others, according to Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

A Sudanese resident was killed and eight people were injured in the attack on Riyadh airport, while two women, a Moroccan and an Algerian, were killed and 28 others injured at Abha airport.

The attacks also caused material damage to airport facilities. AA Mobile

Flight operations at Riyadh airport have been disrupted, with dozens of departures delayed and several services cancelled on Thursday.

Flight-tracking data showed that 58 departures had been delayed and 11 flights cancelled on Thursday morning, with some passengers facing delays of several hours.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attacks, which come amid escalating hostilities between the group and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces.

The latest disruptions have raised concerns about regional air travel, with passengers advised to monitor airline announcements and airport updates before travelling.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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