Passengers urged to check flights amid regional tensions and airspace restrictions
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport has warned passengers of possible flight delays, rescheduling and cancellations amid regional tensions and airspace restrictions following deadly Houthi attacks on the kingdom's airports.
The airport urged travellers to check their flight status with their airlines before heading to the airport, warning that regional developments could affect scheduled services.
The advisory follows Houthi missile and drone attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, which killed three people and injured 36 others, according to Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).
A Sudanese resident was killed and eight people were injured in the attack on Riyadh airport, while two women, a Moroccan and an Algerian, were killed and 28 others injured at Abha airport.
The attacks also caused material damage to airport facilities. AA Mobile
Flight operations at Riyadh airport have been disrupted, with dozens of departures delayed and several services cancelled on Thursday.
Flight-tracking data showed that 58 departures had been delayed and 11 flights cancelled on Thursday morning, with some passengers facing delays of several hours.
Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attacks, which come amid escalating hostilities between the group and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces.
The latest disruptions have raised concerns about regional air travel, with passengers advised to monitor airline announcements and airport updates before travelling.