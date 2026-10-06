Saudi Arabia airports targeted in Houthi attacks, 3 wounded

Emergency response underway after Houthi attacks on Saudi airports
Saudi Arabia’s civilian aviation authority said three people were slightly wounded and property was damaged after attacks targeted two airports in the country’s south on Monday evening.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport were targeted on October 5.
Emergency response teams and relevant authorities responded immediately under established emergency plans, GACA said.
The three injured people were taken to hospital for medical treatment.
GACA said it was working with the relevant authorities to assess the damage, verify the safety of the airport facilities and take measures to ensure passenger safety and the security of civil aviation operations.
The Houthis said late Monday that their forces had targeted sites across southern Saudi Arabia, including airports and military facilities, as fighting with the group intensifies.