Seven homes and two vehicles damaged in attacks on Abha, Khamis Mushait and Taif
Dubai: Thirteen civilians were injured and several homes and vehicles damaged in Houthi missile and drone attacks on three Saudi cities, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said early on Tuesday.
Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al Maliki said the Houthis launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting civilian areas in Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif.
The attacks left 13 civilians with minor to moderate injuries and damaged seven residential homes and two vehicles, Al Maliki said, adding that the repeated attacks demonstrated what he described as an escalating Houthi campaign targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.
Al Maliki confirmed that the coalition would respond responsibly and firmly to protect the Kingdom’s sovereignty, civilians and civilian infrastructure.
He said any response would be carried out in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the right to self-defence and international humanitarian law.
The coalition would take all necessary operational measures to deter further attacks and counter what Al-Maliki described as hostile actions by the Houthis, he added.