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13 injured as Houthi missile, drone attacks hit three Saudi cities

Seven homes and two vehicles damaged in attacks on Abha, Khamis Mushait and Taif

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Thirteen civilians injured as Houthi missile and drone attacks hit three Saudi cities, damaging homes and vehicles, coalition vows firm response.
Thirteen civilians injured as Houthi missile and drone attacks hit three Saudi cities, damaging homes and vehicles, coalition vows firm response.
AFP

Dubai: Thirteen civilians were injured and several homes and vehicles damaged in Houthi missile and drone attacks on three Saudi cities, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said early on Tuesday.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al Maliki said the Houthis launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting civilian areas in Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif.

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The attacks left 13 civilians with minor to moderate injuries and damaged seven residential homes and two vehicles, Al Maliki said, adding that the repeated attacks demonstrated what he described as an escalating Houthi campaign targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Al Maliki confirmed that the coalition would respond responsibly and firmly to protect the Kingdom’s sovereignty, civilians and civilian infrastructure.

He said any response would be carried out in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the right to self-defence and international humanitarian law.

The coalition would take all necessary operational measures to deter further attacks and counter what Al-Maliki described as hostile actions by the Houthis, he added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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