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Houthi drone hits Medina power station supplying Prophet’s Mosque

Attack knocked out transformer but did not disrupt electricity network

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The attack forced one transformer out of service, but the electricity network was not affected.
The attack forced one transformer out of service, but the electricity network was not affected.
SPA

Dubai: A Houthi drone struck a civilian electricity distribution station in Medina that supplies power to the Prophet’s Mosque, knocking one transformer out of service but leaving the wider electricity network unaffected, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Thursday.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al Maliki said the attack targeted the Taibah power distribution station.

He said an investigation by the competent authorities, including an operational review and examination of wreckage from the drone used in the attack, established what the coalition said was Houthi involvement in planning and carrying out the strike.

The attack forced one transformer out of service, but the electricity network was not affected, Al Maliki said.

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The coalition described the Taibah station as a civilian facility providing electricity services to the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

Al Maliki said the attack formed part of what the coalition described as continued Houthi attempts to target the Two Holy Mosques and provoke the feelings of Muslims worldwide through attacks on Makkah and Madinah. The allegation was made in the coalition's statement.

He said the coalition would continue taking measures to deter the Houthis and protect the Two Holy Mosques, as well as ensure the safety of pilgrims in Mecca and Medina.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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