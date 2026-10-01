Attack knocked out transformer but did not disrupt electricity network
Dubai: A Houthi drone struck a civilian electricity distribution station in Medina that supplies power to the Prophet’s Mosque, knocking one transformer out of service but leaving the wider electricity network unaffected, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Thursday.
Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al Maliki said the attack targeted the Taibah power distribution station.
He said an investigation by the competent authorities, including an operational review and examination of wreckage from the drone used in the attack, established what the coalition said was Houthi involvement in planning and carrying out the strike.
The attack forced one transformer out of service, but the electricity network was not affected, Al Maliki said.
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The coalition described the Taibah station as a civilian facility providing electricity services to the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.
Al Maliki said the attack formed part of what the coalition described as continued Houthi attempts to target the Two Holy Mosques and provoke the feelings of Muslims worldwide through attacks on Makkah and Madinah. The allegation was made in the coalition's statement.
He said the coalition would continue taking measures to deter the Houthis and protect the Two Holy Mosques, as well as ensure the safety of pilgrims in Mecca and Medina.