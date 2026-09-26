Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drones headed for Riyadh, missile near Khamis Mushait

Houthi official calls attacks a rehearsal as Saudi defences foil strikes
Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement towards the Riyadh area, the Saudi-led coalition said on Saturday.
Major General Turki Al Malki, spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, said the two drones were intercepted and destroyed before they could reach their intended target.
The Houthis have previously launched missiles and drones towards Saudi Arabia as regional tensions continue.
Separately, Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Khamis Mushait, the coalition said.
Khamis Mushait, in southwestern Saudi Arabia, is home to a major air base.
Houthi Political Bureau member Hezam Alasad said the group’s operation was a “small-scale rehearsal for a full-scale escalation”, according to his statement on Saturday.
Saudi Civil Defence issued warnings in Abha, Khamis Mushait and Jazan, later confirming that the danger had passed in the affected areas.
Authorities urged residents to:
Follow official instructions and remain calm.
Stay indoors and away from windows and glass.
Avoid open areas, balconies and rooftops.
Avoid crowds and refrain from filming or taking photographs.
If outdoors, enter the nearest building or move behind a solid barrier.
If driving when a warning is received, pull over away from bridges and high-rise buildings.
Follow updates from Saudi authorities through official channels.
For emergencies, authorities said residents can call 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 998 in other parts of the Kingdom.