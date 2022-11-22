Sana’a: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi milita targeted a port in the southeastern province of Hadramout with a drone on Tuesday, according to the Yemeni government.
It was the latest attack since a ceasefire in Yemen’s war ended last month and the Houthis pledged to resume strikes.
The government said the incident at the Al Dhabah oil-export terminal occurred when a commercial ship was anchored. The defence ministry said it intercepted Houthi drones over the terminal.
The UK’s Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors shipping in the region, separately said it received a report of a missile strike on a vessel loading at the port, which is near the town of Ash Shihr.
It was unclear if the ship or any infrastructure were damaged, or if there were casualties. Yemen is a small exporter of oil.
Yemen’s been mired in civil war since 2014, when the Houthis started seizing territory from the government.
The Houthis launched several drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia, some of them targeting oil facilities.
Those stopped shortly before April, when the United Nations announced a two-month truce. The pact was extended in June but expired in early October when the Houthis and the government failed to agree on another extension.