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Saudi-led coalition says joined Yemen govt offensive against Houthis

Coalition deploys 100 warplanes in 'Dawn of Yemen' operation

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AFP
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Turki Al Maliki, spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition at a press conference.
Turki Al Maliki, spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition at a press conference.
SPA

The Saudi-led military coalition announced on Monday its participation in the new Yemen government offensive targeting the Iran-backed Houthis, with 100 warplanes used in dawn strikes to provide air cover for ground forces.

"100 fighter jets participated at dawn today in Operation 'Dawn of Yemen'," coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki wrote on X, using the name for the new offensive announced on Sunday. "Round-the-clock air support for the Yemeni armed forces on the ground."

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The coalition also said it had destroyed 324 high-value targets in Yemen since the launch of “Operation Dawn of Yemen”, as allied ground forces battle the Houthis.

The coalition's announcement came after the Yemeni military said it launched a broad set of strikes against Houthi targets on Monday, after the country's internationally recognised government declared a new campaign to retake all territory.

Related Topics:
Yemenhouthis

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