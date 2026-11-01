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Saudi-led coalition launches military operation targeting Houthi resources

Coalition says operation aims to curb Houthi attacks and threats to Red Sea shipping

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Saudi-led coalition launched a military operation to cut off Houthi military resources.
The Saudi-led coalition launched a military operation to cut off Houthi military resources.
SPA

Dubai: The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced on Sunday that it had carried out a military operation targeting resources used by the Houthi militia to support its war effort, following repeated attacks on civilians and threats to maritime navigation in the southern Red Sea.

Major General Turki Al Maliki, spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, said the operation was launched on Sunday morning to disrupt resources used by the Houthis to carry out what he described as repeated and indiscriminate attacks.

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In a statement, Al Maliki accused the Houthis of continuing to mobilise resources to sustain their military operations and strengthen their capabilities, particularly ballistic missiles and drones.

He said the militia's use of these resources to support its hostile activities demonstrated what he described as its terrorist and brutal approach.

Al Maliki said the continued Houthi attacks posed a direct threat to civilian lives and infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, as well as to maritime shipping routes in the southern Red Sea.

The coalition said its Joint Forces Command had therefore conducted a targeted military operation aimed at limiting the resources available to the Houthis for further attacks.

Al Maliki reaffirmed the coalition's commitment to taking necessary operational measures to deter what he described as the Houthis' terrorist activities and prevent the use of resources to support their war effort.

He also called on the Houthis to halt all hostile operations against civilians and civilian infrastructure, warning that the militia would bear responsibility for the consequences of its actions if the attacks continued.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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