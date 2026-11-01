Coalition says operation aims to curb Houthi attacks and threats to Red Sea shipping
Dubai: The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced on Sunday that it had carried out a military operation targeting resources used by the Houthi militia to support its war effort, following repeated attacks on civilians and threats to maritime navigation in the southern Red Sea.
Major General Turki Al Maliki, spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, said the operation was launched on Sunday morning to disrupt resources used by the Houthis to carry out what he described as repeated and indiscriminate attacks.
In a statement, Al Maliki accused the Houthis of continuing to mobilise resources to sustain their military operations and strengthen their capabilities, particularly ballistic missiles and drones.
He said the militia's use of these resources to support its hostile activities demonstrated what he described as its terrorist and brutal approach.
Al Maliki said the continued Houthi attacks posed a direct threat to civilian lives and infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, as well as to maritime shipping routes in the southern Red Sea.
The coalition said its Joint Forces Command had therefore conducted a targeted military operation aimed at limiting the resources available to the Houthis for further attacks.
Al Maliki reaffirmed the coalition's commitment to taking necessary operational measures to deter what he described as the Houthis' terrorist activities and prevent the use of resources to support their war effort.
He also called on the Houthis to halt all hostile operations against civilians and civilian infrastructure, warning that the militia would bear responsibility for the consequences of its actions if the attacks continued.