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Saudi Coalition strikes Houthi military targets after Red Sea ship attacks

Yemen ports remain open, coalition says, with strikes targeting only Houthi sites

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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Saudi Coalition strikes Houthi military targets after Red Sea ship attacks

Major General Turki Al-Malki, spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said the Houthi militia carried out a reckless attack on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, calling it part of a broader pattern of maritime crimes in a critical global shipping corridor.

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He reaffirmed the Kingdom's continued support for Yemen's people and government against the Houthis.Al-Malki clarified that Hodeidah Port was not struck, and confirmed that Yemeni ports, including Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif remain open and operational for commercial shipping of food, goods, fuel, and construction materials.

Air traffic to and from Yemeni airports also continues as normal, he said, though he noted the Houthis are still blocking flights to Sana'a International Airport, which he described as "a siege against the Yemeni people."

He said the coalition's military response was measured and targeted only legitimate military sites used by the Houthis to threaten Red Sea shipping, and that it complied with international humanitarian law.

The coalition's Joint Forces Command, he added, will keep taking the operational steps needed to protect the Kingdom's interests and vessels, warning of a firm response should Houthi hostilities continue.

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