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Saudi coalition vows decisive response to Houthi airport attack that killed 12, injured 309

Coalition spokesman condemns attack on Riyadh airport passenger terminal as a war crime

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Al Maliki said the coalition's Joint Forces Command would respond firmly to the attack in accordance with international humanitarian law and the rules of war.
Al Maliki said the coalition's Joint Forces Command would respond firmly to the attack in accordance with international humanitarian law and the rules of war.
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Dubai: The Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen has condemned a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh as a war crime and vowed a decisive response after 12 people were killed and 309 others injured.

Major General Turki Al Maliki, the coalition's spokesman, said the attack on Saturday, October 10, had targeted a passenger terminal at the airport, causing civilian deaths and injuries.

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He called the strike a war crime under international humanitarian law and customary rules of warfare, condemning it as a terrorist act that violated humanitarian principles and moral values.

Al Maliki said the coalition's Joint Forces Command would respond firmly to the attack in accordance with international humanitarian law and the rules of war.

His remarks came after Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed that the death toll from the attack had reached 12, with 309 others injured.

The victims included four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshis and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.

Several of those injured remained in critical condition and were receiving treatment at hospitals, according to the aviation authority.

GACA also confirmed that the attack had damaged airport property, with assessments continuing to determine the extent of the destruction.

Airport operations were temporarily suspended following the strike while authorities assessed the damage and carried out safety checks on the affected facilities.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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