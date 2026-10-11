12 killed, 309 injured in attack on Riyadh airport

Riyadh airport attack claims lives, injures hundreds, damage assessment ongoing
Dubai: Twelve people were killed and 309 others injured in Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said early Sunday.
The authority said the dead included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis and one national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.
The 309 injured were receiving medical care at several hospitals, GACA said, with some in critical condition.
The authority expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a swift recovery.
The attack also caused material damage at the airport, with authorities continuing to assess its extent.
Operations at King Khalid International Airport were temporarily suspended following the attack while authorities assessed the damage and checked the safety of airport facilities.
In its initial statement on Saturday, GACA said a number of people had been injured and that the full casualty toll was still being determined. The suspension allowed emergency teams and other agencies to carry out safety checks before operations could resume.
Saturday’s attack came two days after three Saudi citizens were killed and several others injured in two separate attacks on the same airport on Thursday.