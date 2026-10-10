Riyadh airport attack: US issues security alert, urges Americans to avoid area

Security alert issued for Americans following Riyadh airport assault
The US Mission in Saudi Arabia has urged American citizens to avoid King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and surrounding areas following attacks on the airport on Saturday, October 10.
In a security alert, the mission said it was aware of the attacks and warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.
Travellers were advised to check their flight status directly with their airline and the airport before setting out.
US government employees working in Saudi Arabia must obtain special authorisation to use King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the alert said.
They are also prohibited from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety risks. Special authorisation is required for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir and Najran, as well as the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.
The US Mission advised American citizens to:
Avoid demonstrations, large gatherings and areas with a heavy police presence.
Stay alert, keep a low profile and exercise caution at locations publicly associated with the United States.
Monitor local media and follow instructions from Saudi authorities.
Keep mobile phones charged and emergency contact numbers readily available.
If an aerial attack occurs, stay away from glass doors, windows and fallen debris, and monitor official channels for guidance.
Contact their airline directly for details of flight changes if their journey is affected.
The mission said regular and emergency consular services remained available to US citizens.
It also urged Americans to review the US State Department’s Saudi Arabia travel advisory and Yemen travel advisory.
US citizens can enrol in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and make it easier for the embassy or consulate to contact them during an emergency.
Emergency services: 911
Police: 999
Ambulance: 997
US Embassy Riyadh: +966 11 835 4000 | RiyadhACS@state.gov
US Consulate Jeddah: +966 12 220 5000 | JeddahACS@state.gov
US Consulate Dhahran: +966 13 839 5700
US State Department (from abroad): +1 202 501 4444
From the US or Canada, the State Department’s Consular Affairs Call Centre can be reached on +1 888 407 4747.