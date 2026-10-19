US Embassy warns of potential missile threats, urges caution for Saudi travellers
The US Mission in Saudi Arabia has issued a security alert warning American citizens of potential missile and drone attacks, airport closures and flight disruptions across the Kingdom.
In an advisory dated October 18, the US Embassy in Riyadh said King Khalid International Airport remained suspended, while airports in Jeddah and Dammam were operating with delays and cancellations.
The mission urged travellers to exercise extreme caution, monitor official alerts and check flight status directly with airlines and airports before travelling.
Riyadh: King Khalid International Airport remains suspended.
Jeddah: King Abdulaziz International Airport is operational, with some delays and cancellations.
Dammam: King Fahd International Airport is operational, with some delays and cancellations.
The embassy warned that potential attacks could lead to further airspace closures, flight cancellations and travel disruptions.
The mission said private cars, trains and buses could offer alternatives to air travel. It added that land border crossings, including the King Fahd Causeway to Bahrain, and major highways around Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran remained operational.
Airports in neighbouring Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Qatar and the UAE were also reported to be operational. However, travellers were advised to confirm flight schedules directly with airlines and airports before setting out.
Travellers can check transport availability and schedules through:
Saudi Arabia Railways
SAT Transportation
SAPTCO
Passengers should confirm arrangements directly with transport providers before travelling.
US government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorisation to use King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
They are also prohibited from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety risks. Special authorisation is required for travel to Jizan, Asir and Najran provinces, as well as Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.
The advisory cited attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces on Saudi Arabia, including attacks targeting civilian airports and critical infrastructure, and warned that hostilities could escalate rapidly.
The US Mission reminded American citizens that Saudi Arabia prohibits filming, publishing or sharing information about missile and drone interceptions and their impact sites.
It warned that people had been detained for violating these rules, including for photographing government buildings, airports and strike locations. Visitors and residents are subject to Saudi law.
The US Mission advised American citizens to:
Follow Saudi Civil Defence alerts sent to mobile phones.
Check flight status directly with airlines and airports.
Monitor local media and follow instructions from authorities.
Avoid demonstrations, large gatherings and areas with a heavy police presence.
Keep mobile phones charged and emergency contact numbers accessible.
Stay away from windows and glass doors, and avoid fallen debris if an aerial attack occurs.
The embassy also encouraged Americans to enrol in the US Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and facilitate contact in an emergency.