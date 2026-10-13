Jeddah and Dammam airports are operational although flights face delays and cancellations
Abu Dhabi: The US Mission in Saudi Arabia has warned American citizens of potential attacks on airports and further travel disruptions, urging extreme caution amid flight cancellations and airspace restrictions.
US government employees working in Saudi Arabia must obtain special authorisation before using any airport in the Kingdom following recent aerial attacks, the US Mission announced in a security alert on Tuesday.
The authorisation must be granted by the Chief of Mission, according to the advisory issued on October 13.
The mission also confirmed that Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation had extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh until October 17.
King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam remain operational, although some flights are experiencing delays and cancellations.
"US citizens should be aware of potential attacks on airports, flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions," the mission warned.
It urged Americans choosing to travel through Saudi airports to exercise extreme caution and check their flight status directly with airlines and airport authorities before travelling.
The US Mission advised travellers to consider private cars, trains and buses as alternatives to air travel, directing them to Saudi Arabia Railways, SAT Transportation and SAPTCO for information on available services.
International airports in neighbouring Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Qatar and the UAE remain operational, according to the advisory, although travellers should verify their status directly with the relevant airports.
The security alert also reiterated a warning from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior against filming, publishing or sharing information about missile and drone interception operations and impact sites.
The ministry has cautioned that such activities could expose individuals to legal liability.
The US Mission confirmed that American citizens had previously been detained for violating these restrictions, including taking photographs of government buildings, airports and locations where projectiles had fallen.
It reminded US citizens that visitors and residents are subject to Saudi laws while in the Kingdom.