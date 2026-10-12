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Riyadh attack: US warns after Americans detained over filming missile and drone sites in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia warns against sharing images of drone and missile interceptions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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US citizens detained in Saudi Arabia for photographing missile attack sites
US citizens detained in Saudi Arabia for photographing missile attack sites
SPA

Americans have been detained in Saudi Arabia for photographing recent events, the US Mission in the kingdom has warned, cautioning citizens against filming or sharing images related to missile and drone attacks.

In a security alert issued on October 12, the US Mission cited a warning from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior that filming, publishing or sharing information about missiles, drones and their impact sites could lead to legal consequences.

“Visitors and residents are subject to local laws while in Saudi Arabia,” the alert said.

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Saudi Arabia warns against filming attack sites

The Saudi Ministry of Interior has warned that people could face legal liability for filming or sharing information about missile and drone interceptions and the locations where projectiles have struck.

The US Mission urged American citizens to be aware of local laws and exercise caution when documenting security-related incidents.

US warns of flight disruptions

The security alert also cautioned that travellers could face flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions in Saudi Arabia.

American citizens were advised to check departure details directly with their airline and the airport before travelling. The mission also urged passengers to exercise extreme caution when using airports in the kingdom.

Private cars, trains and buses may provide alternatives to air travel, although travellers should confirm availability and schedules with service providers.

Suggested transport resources include Saudi Arabia Railways, SAT Transportation and SAPTCO.

Restrictions on US government employees

US government employees working in Saudi Arabia must obtain special authorisation to use any airport in the kingdom.

They are also prohibited from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border because of safety risks. Special authorisation is required for travel to Jizan, Asir and Najran provinces, as well as the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaAmericaUS-Israel-Iran war

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