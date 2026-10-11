Saudi Arabia cautions against filming drone attack sites after deadly strike
Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority has warned the public against filming, publishing or sharing information related to missile and drone interception operations and their impact sites, cautioning that violations could result in legal liability.
The warning comes after an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday killed 12 people and injured 309 others, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).
GACA said early Sunday that the fatalities included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis and one national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.
The authority said 309 people were injured, including several in critical condition, and that all those injured were receiving medical treatment at hospitals. It expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is being assessed, GACA said.
Operations at King Khalid International Airport were temporarily suspended to allow emergency teams and relevant authorities to assess the damage and verify the safety of airport facilities. The measures were intended to protect passengers, airport personnel and civil aviation infrastructure.
The latest attack came two days after three Saudi citizens were killed and several others injured in two separate attacks on the same airport on Thursday.