Travel disruptions loom as US warns of Saudi airport attacks and closures
The US Mission to Saudi Arabia has issued a countrywide security alert, warning American citizens of possible attacks on airports, airspace closures and flight disruptions amid continuing regional hostilities.
In its October 30, 2026, advisory, the mission said the US Department of State had ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia, effective October 23, citing safety risks.
The alert cited attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis on civilian airports and critical infrastructure, which it said had caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruption. It warned that hostilities could escalate rapidly beyond the immediate affected areas.
The US Mission provided the following updates on major Saudi airports:
Riyadh: King Khalid International Airport (RUH) partially reopened on October 23 for domestic flights and some international services operated by Saudi national carriers. Some flights normally based in Riyadh are operating from Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim.
Jeddah: King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) remains operational, with some delays and cancellations.
Dammam: King Fahd International Airport (DMM) is operational, with some delays and cancellations.
Travellers have been advised to check flight departure status directly with airlines and airports before setting out.
US government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorisation from the Chief of Mission to use any airport in the Kingdom.
They are also prohibited from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border. Special authorisation is required for travel to Jizan, Asir and Najran provinces, as well as Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.
The US Mission urged American citizens to exercise extreme caution when using Saudi airports and remain alert to possible attacks, airspace closures and flight cancellations.
The advisory said all Saudi land border crossings, including the King Fahd Causeway connecting Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, remain operational.
Highways and roads in and around Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran are also operating.
Travellers may consider private cars, trains and buses as alternatives to air travel. The mission listed Saudi Arabia Railways, SAT Transportation and SAPTCO as transport providers, advising passengers to confirm schedules and availability directly.
Airports in neighbouring Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Qatar and the UAE were also reported to be operational. These include Bahrain International Airport, Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Muscat International Airport and airports in Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
The advisory also reminded American citizens that Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior warns against filming, publishing or sharing information about missile and drone interceptions or their impact sites.
The US Mission said American citizens had been detained for violating these rules, including taking photographs of government buildings, airports and impact sites.
Visitors and residents are subject to Saudi laws and regulations, it stressed.
The US Mission urged citizens to:
Monitor local media and follow instructions issued by Saudi authorities.
Follow security alerts sent through Saudi Civil Defence's mobile broadcast system.
Avoid demonstrations, large gatherings and areas with a heavy police presence.
Keep mobile phones charged and emergency contact numbers accessible.
Contact airlines directly for information about flight changes and cancellations.
Stay away from windows, glass doors and fallen debris during an aerial attack.
Exercise caution at locations publicly associated with the United States.
Emergency consular services remain available to US citizens through the US Embassy in Riyadh and the consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran.
The mission also encouraged Americans to enrol in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and facilitate contact during emergencies.