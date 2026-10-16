US issues Saudi Arabia security alert over airport attack risks

Riyadh airport operations suspended amid missile and drone attack concerns
The US Mission to Saudi Arabia has warned American citizens of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures and flight disruptions following recent missile and drone attacks on airports in the Kingdom.
In a security alert issued on October 16, the mission said Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation had extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh through October 17.
King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam remain operational, although some delays and cancellations have been reported.
The mission urged US citizens to exercise extreme caution when using airports in Saudi Arabia and to check flight status directly with their airlines and airports.
The US Mission advised citizens to follow security alerts issued by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence through mobile phone broadcasts.
It also highlighted alternative travel options for people travelling to or from the Kingdom, including trains, buses and private cars.
Travellers were advised to confirm schedules and availability directly with transport providers, including:
Saudi Arabia Railways: https://www.sar.com.sa
SAT Transportation: https://satrans.com.sa
SAPTCO: https://saptco.com.sa/en
The mission said international airports in neighbouring Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Qatar and the UAE remained operational. Travellers were advised to confirm airport status before departure.
The alert also reminded US citizens that Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior prohibits filming, publishing or sharing information about missile and drone interceptions and impact sites.
The ministry has warned that violations could result in legal liability. The US Mission said American citizens had been detained for failing to comply with these rules, including for photographing government buildings, airports and impact sites.
Visitors and residents must comply with local laws while in Saudi Arabia.
The mission urged Americans in Saudi Arabia to:
Monitor local media and follow instructions from Saudi authorities.
Stay away from windows, glass doors and fallen debris if an aerial attack occurs.
Keep mobile phones charged and monitor official alerts.
Avoid demonstrations, large gatherings and areas with a heavy police presence.
Remain alert at locations publicly associated with the United States.
Contact airlines directly for flight changes or cancellations.
US government employees working in Saudi Arabia also require special authorisation from the Chief of Mission to use airports in the Kingdom. They are prohibited from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border and require special authorisation to visit several areas, including Jizan, Asir, Najran, Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.
The mission said regular and emergency consular services remained available to US citizens.
Unified emergency services: 911
Police: 999
Ambulance: 997
Highway security: 996
US citizens can also enrol in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and help the US Embassy contact them during emergencies.