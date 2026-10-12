Riyadh airport attack: US embassy issues fresh security alert for citizens in Saudi Arabia

Travel disruptions and safety warnings for Americans in Saudi Arabia
The US Mission in Saudi Arabia has issued a security alert urging American citizens to exercise caution amid heightened security concerns in the Kingdom.
In an alert issued on Monday, the mission warned that travellers could face flight cancellations, airspace closures and other disruptions. It advised passengers to check directly with airlines and airports before travelling.
Private cars, trains and buses may offer alternatives to air travel, but passengers should confirm availability and schedules with transport providers.
US government employees working in Saudi Arabia must obtain special authorisation to use any airport in the Kingdom, according to the alert.
They are also prohibited from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border because of safety risks. Special authorisation is required for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir and Najran, as well as the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.
Regular and emergency consular services remain available to US citizens, the mission said.
The mission reminded American citizens that Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has warned against filming, publishing or sharing information related to intercepted missiles and drones, as well as their impact sites.
The ministry has cautioned that such activity could lead to legal liability. The US Mission said American citizens had been detained for taking photographs of recent events.
Visitors and residents are subject to Saudi laws while in the country.
The mission urged US citizens to review the US State Department’s travel advisories for Saudi Arabia and Yemen and enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). The programme provides security updates and helps the embassy or consulates contact travellers during emergencies.
Travellers were also advised to:
Monitor local media and follow instructions from Saudi authorities.
Avoid demonstrations, large gatherings and areas with a heavy police presence.
Exercise caution at locations publicly associated with the United States and keep a low profile.
Keep mobile phones charged and emergency contact numbers readily available.
If an aerial attack occurs, the mission advised people to stay away from glass doors and windows, avoid fallen debris and monitor official guidance.
The alert listed the following emergency contacts:
Unified emergency services: 911
Police: 999
Ambulance: 997
Highway security: 997
US citizens requiring assistance can contact:
US Embassy in Riyadh: +966 11 835 4000
US Consulate General in Jeddah: +966 12 220 5000
US Consulate General in Dhahran: +966 13 839 5700
The mission advised travellers to consult the US State Department’s official travel advisory for the latest guidance.