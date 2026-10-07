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US urges citizens in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant amid Houthi threats

US citizens warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures, travel disruptions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Agencies

Dubai: The US Mission in Saudi Arabia has urged American citizens to exercise heightened vigilance amid the ongoing security situation and public threats by Yemen's Houthis against airports and airspace across the kingdom.

In a security alert, the mission said the Houthis had engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks targeting civilian airports, and warned that the military conflict had the potential to escalate.

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US citizens were advised to be prepared for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions and to check flight status directly with airlines and airports. The mission also advised US citizens not to travel near the Saudi-Yemen border.

US government employees working in Saudi Arabia are prohibited from travelling within 20 miles (32km) of the Yemen border because of security risks. They also require special authorisation to travel to Jizan, Asir and Najran provinces and to the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.

Americans were urged to follow national alerts issued by Saudi Civil Defence and instructions from local authorities.

The mission advised citizens to stay away from windows, glass doors and fallen debris in the event of an aerial attack, monitor official guidance and local media, and keep mobile phones charged.

It also urged Americans to avoid demonstrations, large gatherings and areas with a heavy police presence, remain alert in locations publicly associated with the United States and keep a low profile.

Regular and emergency consular services for US citizens remain available, the mission said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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