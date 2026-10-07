US citizens warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures, travel disruptions
Dubai: The US Mission in Saudi Arabia has urged American citizens to exercise heightened vigilance amid the ongoing security situation and public threats by Yemen's Houthis against airports and airspace across the kingdom.
In a security alert, the mission said the Houthis had engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks targeting civilian airports, and warned that the military conflict had the potential to escalate.
US citizens were advised to be prepared for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions and to check flight status directly with airlines and airports. The mission also advised US citizens not to travel near the Saudi-Yemen border.
US government employees working in Saudi Arabia are prohibited from travelling within 20 miles (32km) of the Yemen border because of security risks. They also require special authorisation to travel to Jizan, Asir and Najran provinces and to the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.
Americans were urged to follow national alerts issued by Saudi Civil Defence and instructions from local authorities.
The mission advised citizens to stay away from windows, glass doors and fallen debris in the event of an aerial attack, monitor official guidance and local media, and keep mobile phones charged.
It also urged Americans to avoid demonstrations, large gatherings and areas with a heavy police presence, remain alert in locations publicly associated with the United States and keep a low profile.
Regular and emergency consular services for US citizens remain available, the mission said.