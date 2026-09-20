Alert advises US citizens in Saudi Arabia to stay cautious and informed
US government employees working in Saudi Arabia now require special authorisation for all official and personal travel to the cities of Taif and Yanbu due to the ongoing security situation, the US Mission said in a security alert issued on September 20.
The US Mission in Saudi Arabia urged US citizens in the Kingdom to remain vigilant and follow recommended security measures.
Regular and emergency consular services remain available to US citizens in Saudi Arabia, the mission said, advising Americans who need assistance to contact their nearest US embassy or consulate.
The mission also urged US citizens to enrol in the US Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and make it easier for the embassy or consulate to contact them during an emergency.
The US Mission advised citizens to:
Stay away from glass doors, windows and fallen debris if an aerial attack occurs.
Monitor phones, local media and news outlets for official guidance.
Keep mobile phones charged and emergency numbers readily available.
Remain aware of their surroundings.
Avoid demonstrations and large gatherings.
Avoid areas with a heavy police presence.
Follow instructions issued by local authorities.
Contact airlines directly for information about flight changes if a flight is affected.
Exercise caution at locations publicly associated with the United States.
Keep a low profile and remain vigilant.
The alert also provided contact details for the US Embassy in Riyadh and US consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran for citizens seeking assistance.
The US Mission said the security environment across the Middle East remains complex amid ongoing tensions, with the potential for unforeseen escalation.
Americans currently in the region were urged to exercise heightened vigilance and remain aware of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.
The alert said Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks involving civilian airports, and warned that the military conflict could escalate rapidly.
Americans outside the Middle East were advised to seriously reconsider travel to and through the region. Those travelling to or from the Middle East were urged to monitor information from airports and airlines regarding operations.
The US also warned that diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, have been targeted. It said Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and Americans, including US businesses and other institutions.