Move immediately to the nearest safe place, such as inside a building or an interior room away from windows.

Stay indoors and not leave their homes or buildings until the danger had passed.

Keep away from open areas, windows and glass, and avoid balconies and rooftops.

If outdoors, enter the nearest building or take shelter behind a solid barrier.

Avoid crowds and potentially dangerous areas.

Do not take photographs or film during the emergency.

If driving when a warning is received, pull over safely on the side of the road, away from bridges and high-rise buildings.