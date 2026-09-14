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Saudi Arabia updates Najran alert, urges residents to stay cautious

Residents in Najran urged to seek shelter and follow official safety instructions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Public warned to avoid open areas, stay indoors and monitor official updates
Public warned to avoid open areas, stay indoors and monitor official updates
AFP

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s National Early Warning Platform has announced that the danger has passed in Najran Province, following an emergency warning issued earlier for the region.

Residents have been urged to continue following Civil Defense instructions, avoid gatherings and refrain from filming. Authorities also advised people to continue monitoring official channels for any further updates.

In case of an emergency, residents in Najran and other parts of Saudi Arabia can call 998. The emergency number 911 is used in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

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What residents were advised to do

During the warning, authorities urged residents to remain calm and follow instructions issued through official channels.

People were advised to:

  • Move immediately to the nearest safe place, such as inside a building or an interior room away from windows.

  • Stay indoors and not leave their homes or buildings until the danger had passed.

  • Keep away from open areas, windows and glass, and avoid balconies and rooftops.

  • If outdoors, enter the nearest building or take shelter behind a solid barrier.

  • Avoid crowds and potentially dangerous areas.

  • Do not take photographs or film during the emergency.

  • If driving when a warning is received, pull over safely on the side of the road, away from bridges and high-rise buildings.

  • Report any danger to the appropriate emergency services.

Although the danger has now passed in Najran Province, residents have been advised to remain alert and continue following Saudi Civil Defense instructions through official channels.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaYemenhouthis

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