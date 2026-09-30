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Saudi Arabia allows some ‘absent’ workers to transfer to new employers through Qiwa platform

Expats who spent more than 12 months in Kingdom can transfer under specified conditions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia’s Qiwa platform now lets some expatriate workers with ‘absent’ status transfer to new employers, subject to conditions and fee settlements.
Saudi Arabia’s Qiwa platform now lets some expatriate workers with ‘absent’ status transfer to new employers, subject to conditions and fee settlements.
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Dubai: Expatriate Workers in Saudi Arabia whose employment status has been changed to “absent” may transfer to a new employer through the Qiwa platform under certain conditions, including having spent more than 12 months in the Kingdom, the platform has said.

Qiwa, which operates under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, said the provision applies to workers whose status changed following an absence report, a work interruption report or the termination of their contractual relationship.

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Under the procedure, the new employer will be required to settle any outstanding work permit fees owed for the worker.

Qiwa also clarified that government employees cannot have new employment contracts created through the platform until they complete clearance procedures and their registration with the government entity is closed through the Masar platform.

Workers may be removed from an establishment’s records if their status on the Absher or Muqeem platforms is listed as “left and did not return” or “final exit”, Qiwa said.

The platform stressed that it does not have jurisdiction over disputes between parties to an employment contract. Such cases should instead be handled through the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s amicable settlement service or referred to the labour court.

Qiwa also clarified procedures governing access to its services. Users log into the platform through Nafath, while a group manager can authorise other users through the User Management service and grant access to an organisation’s services according to assigned permissions.

The platform said it operates entirely electronically and does not accept or authenticate paper documents.

Qiwa also said an establishment must not have remained in the red category for eight consecutive weeks in order to issue a work permit, although newly established companies are exempt from that requirement.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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