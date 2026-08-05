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Saudi Arabia allows transfer of foreign workers from companies to individuals

New online service enables eligible expats to move into domestic worker jobs

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The service is available through its electronic platform, and is designed to regulate the transfer of expatriate workers from private sector establishments to individuals under specific rules and conditions.
The service is available through its electronic platform, and is designed to regulate the transfer of expatriate workers from private sector establishments to individuals under specific rules and conditions.
Okaz

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has launched an online service allowing individuals to apply for the transfer of eligible foreign workers from private sector companies to individuals for employment in domestic occupations.

The ministry said the service, available through its electronic platform, is designed to regulate the transfer of expatriate workers from private sector establishments to individuals under specific rules and conditions.

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It said applicants must hold a valid work permit and must not be employed in senior professions, including educational, technical, healthcare or specialist occupations, or in professions reserved exclusively for Saudi nationals. The occupation to which the worker is transferred must be one classified as domestic work.

The ministry said applications must include an electronically certified waiver from the previous employer, endorsed by the chamber of commerce, along with proof of the new employer's financial ability, either through a salary certificate or a bank statement. A copy of the worker's residence permit showing their fingerprint and signature must also be submitted, together with details of the requested domestic occupation and the new employer.

The service coincides with the mandatory implementation of Saudi Arabia's Wage Protection Programme for domestic workers, which requires salaries to be paid through approved channels to safeguard the rights of both employers and workers while enhancing transparency and compliance in the labour market.

The ministry said supporting documents may be uploaded electronically in PDF, JPG, JPEG, PNG, DOCX and XLSX formats, with a maximum file size of 3 MB per document.

The Kingdom imposes an annual fee of SR9,600 for each additional domestic worker employed beyond the permitted limit of four for Saudi citizens and two for expatriate residents, with exemptions for humanitarian cases, including people with disabilities and those suffering from chronic or serious illnesses.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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