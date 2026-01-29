Saudi Arabia limits key roles to nationals as job title changes for expats suspended

Move targets senior and commercial positions as authorities tighten labour market controls
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has begun suspending the service that allows changes to certain job titles held by expatriate workers, according to the latest updates on the official Qiwa labour platform.
The suspension affects a number of prominent positions now restricted to Saudi nationals, including general manager, sales representative, marketing specialist and procurement manager, limiting employers’ ability to amend occupational classifications for foreign employees.
Qiwa, operated by the ministry, is the government’s primary digital platform for regulating private-sector labour relations, overseeing employment contracts, job classifications and workforce mobility.
The move forms part of broader efforts to tighten labour-market regulation and ensure closer alignment between job titles and actual professional responsibilities, particularly in senior and commercially sensitive roles.
The ministry has not said whether the restrictions are temporary or whether additional professions will be added.
