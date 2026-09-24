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Saudi Arabia sets rules for final exit visas for domestic workers during probation

Employers can issue exit visas through Absher before workers receive residency permits

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia sets new rules for final exit visas for domestic workers during the 90-day probation, detailing conditions for employers using the Absher platform.
Saudi Arabia sets new rules for final exit visas for domestic workers during the 90-day probation, detailing conditions for employers using the Absher platform.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports has set conditions allowing employers to issue final exit visas for domestic workers during their 90 day probationary period, even if they have not yet been issued residency permits.

The service is available electronically through the Absher platform and allows employers to complete final exit procedures for eligible domestic workers during the probationary period.

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Under the conditions, the worker must not be registered as deceased or absent from work and must be inside Saudi Arabia when the final exit visa is issued.

The worker must also have no outstanding traffic violations and hold a passport valid for at least 60 days.

Under regulations issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, employers and domestic workers must enter into a written employment contract that may include a probationary period of no more than 90 days.

The probationary period allows employers to assess a domestic worker’s professional competence and personal conduct before the employment relationship continues on a longer term basis.

Both the employer and domestic worker have the right to terminate the employment contract unilaterally during the probationary period.

A domestic worker may not be placed on probation more than once with the same employer, unless both sides agree that the worker will take up a different job from the one covered by the initial probationary period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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