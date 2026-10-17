US urges extreme caution at Saudi airports as Riyadh flights remain suspended amid attacks
Dubai: The United States has warned its citizens of potential further attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia, urging extreme caution when travelling by air as operations at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport remain suspended following recent missile and drone strikes.
In a security alert issued on Saturday, October 17, the US Mission to Saudi Arabia cautioned Americans about possible airport attacks, airspace closures, flight cancellations and other travel disruptions.
The mission also reiterated restrictions on US government employees working in the Kingdom, who must obtain special authorisation from the Chief of Mission before using any Saudi airport.
The measures follow recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks targeting airports in Saudi Arabia.
The US Mission confirmed that operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remained suspended.
King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam were operating, although both continued to experience some delays and cancellations.
The alert urged Americans planning to travel through Saudi airports to exercise extreme caution and verify their flight status directly with airlines and airports before travelling.
Passengers were also advised to remain alert to the possibility of further attacks and sudden changes to flight schedules or airspace availability.
The mission encouraged US citizens to follow national emergency warnings issued by Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence through mobile phone alerts.
With air travel facing disruptions, the US Mission suggested that private cars, trains and buses could provide alternatives for journeys to or from Saudi Arabia.
It directed travellers to transportation providers, including Saudi Arabia Railways, SAT Transportation and SAPTCO, while stressing that passengers should confirm availability and schedules directly with the operators.
The alert also identified international airports in neighbouring countries that remained operational.
These included airports in Bahrain, Jordan, Oman and Qatar, as well as Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE.
However, travellers were advised to check airport operating conditions before making arrangements.
The US Mission also reiterated a warning from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior against filming or sharing information about missile and drone interceptions and their impact sites.
The Saudi authorities have warned that recording, publishing or circulating such material could expose individuals to legal liability.
The mission reported that US citizens had been detained for failing to comply with local regulations, including restrictions on photographing government buildings, airports and locations where projectiles had struck.