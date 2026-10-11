Riyadh airport attacked again: Latest death toll, injuries and flight changes

Saudi, Bangladeshi and Indian nationals among dead; Pakistanis and Filipinos among injured
Saudi Arabia reported a fresh attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday, October 11, a day after a missile strike killed at least 12 people and injured 309.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen said a projectile struck a passenger terminal on Sunday, causing a fire. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed that the latest attack caused injuries but did not specify how many people were hurt.
The death toll from Saturday’s attack has risen to 13 following the death of an Indian national who had been injured in the strike, according to the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia. Authorities are assessing damage and checking the safety of airport facilities as the Houthis claim responsibility for attacks on the airport and other targets across Saudi Arabia.
The attacks have also disrupted flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia reporting cancellations and schedule changes.
13 deaths reported: At least 12 people were initially reported killed in Saturday’s attack. The Indian Embassy subsequently confirmed that an Indian national died on Sunday from injuries sustained in the strike. The updated toll and nationality breakdown should be confirmed with Saudi authorities.
309 injured: Saudi authorities reported 309 people injured, several of them critically.
Latest attack: Sunday’s strike also caused injuries, GACA confirmed, but the number has not been disclosed.
Airport operations: Operations were suspended following the attacks as authorities assessed damage and checked the safety of facilities.
Foreign nationals affected: Injured people included Indian, Pakistani and Filipino nationals, an Omani doctor and pilgrims travelling to Makkah, according to statements from their respective authorities and media reports.
A Saudi statement listed the victims of Saturday’s attack as:
Four Saudi citizens
Two Bangladeshi nationals
One Palestinian national
One American national
One Egyptian national
One Jordanian national
One Syrian national
One Sudanese national
One Indian national died: The Indian Embassy later confirmed that an Indian citizen died on Sunday after being wounded in the attack.
The final official death toll and nationality breakdown require confirmation following this additional death.
Azza Ramzi Mohamed Hassan, a 28-year-old flight attendant with Saudi airline flynas, was among those killed, according to Egyptian media reports. She reportedly sustained severe injuries during the attack before succumbing to them.
Buthaina Ahmad Oweida, a Syrian widow and mother of four, was also among the victims. The Syrian Embassy identified her, while her niece told The Associated Press that she had been living in Makkah and was returning from a visit to her sister in Riyadh when she was killed.
Saudi authorities reported 309 injuries in Saturday’s attack, with several victims in critical condition and receiving hospital treatment.
India: The Indian Embassy said it was coordinating with Saudi authorities and hospitals regarding 11 injured Indian nationals. It later confirmed that one Indian citizen had died from injuries sustained in the attack.
Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that six Pakistani nationals were injured. Pakistan’s embassy in Riyadh was assisting affected families.
Philippines: Three Filipinos were injured, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said. Two were recovering in intensive care units at Riyadh hospitals.
Oman: An Omani doctor was reportedly injured while travelling to Jeddah to perform Umrah. Saudi Arabia’s health minister visited the doctor at the hospital where he was receiving treatment.
Umrah pilgrims: Reports said pilgrims and visitors to Makkah and Madinah were among those killed and injured. Doctors also told reporters that several pilgrims travelling to Makkah were hurt while waiting to board their flights.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attacks on King Khalid International Airport, saying they violated Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and threatened its security and stability.
The ministry said the attacks had killed 12 people of Saudi, Egyptian, Jordanian, Syrian, Palestinian, Sudanese, American and Bangladeshi nationalities and injured hundreds of civilians.
The Saudi-led coalition also condemned the strike. Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al Maliki described the attack as a war crime under international humanitarian law and pledged a firm response in accordance with the rules governing armed conflict.
Saudi Arabia extended the closure of its main international airport on Sunday as authorities continued assessing damage and checking the safety of facilities.
The attack has disrupted travel between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with cancellations and delays affecting services from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Several flights linking the UAE with Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Abha have been affected, alongside services to other regional and international destinations.
Emirates listed cancellations on several services connecting Dubai with Saudi Arabia on Sunday, October 11. Some services were also affected on Monday, October 12. Passengers should check their booking and flight status with the airline before travelling.
Etihad Airways extended flight cancellations between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh until Tuesday, October 13, citing regional disruption. The airline advised passengers to check their flight status on its official website before leaving for the airport.
flydubai reported cancellations affecting services between Dubai and several destinations, including Riyadh, Abha and Astana. All flights to Riyadh were listed as cancelled until October 14, including services scheduled for that day. Passengers should verify the status of their individual flights with the airline.
Air Arabia listed cancellations and schedule changes on services from Sharjah to Saudi Arabia and other destinations, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt and South Asia.
The supplied schedule information lists disruptions affecting Riyadh on October 11 and 12, as well as services to Abha, Dammam, Gassim, Tabuk, Jizan and Taif. Passengers should check directly with Air Arabia for the latest updates.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged passengers affected by flight suspensions or delays to contact Saudi diplomatic missions for assistance and guidance.
Travellers departing from the UAE should:
Check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.
Confirm any rebooking or refund arrangements with the airline.
Monitor airline announcements for further schedule changes.
Contact the relevant Saudi diplomatic mission if their journey has been disrupted and they need assistance.