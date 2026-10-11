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Six Pakistani nationals injured in Riyadh airport attack, PM condemns incident

Pakistan reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia after airport attack

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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PM Sharif condemns Riyadh airport attack, prays for victims' recovery
PM Sharif condemns Riyadh airport attack, prays for victims' recovery
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Six Pakistani nationals were injured in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed.

The strike killed 12 people and injured hundreds, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow a decisive response against Yemen’s Houthis on Sunday.

The coalition blamed the Iran-backed group for the attack, describing it as a “full-fledged war crime”. A diplomatic source attributed the strike to a missile.

In a post on X, Sharif said he was deeply saddened by the injuries and prayed for the victims’ speedy recovery. He added that Pakistan’s Embassy in Riyadh was in close contact with Saudi authorities and providing assistance to the affected families.

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Pakistan condemns attack on Riyadh airport

Sharif strongly condemned the attack, which he attributed to Yemen’s Houthi militia, and extended condolences to the families of those killed.

“Attacks targeting civilians and vital infrastructure are utterly unacceptable and pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability,” he said, calling for such acts to cease immediately.

Pakistan also reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

In a separate statement, Pakistan said it stood in solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its leadership, citing the two countries’ close ties and the Mecca Al-Mukarramah Joint Defence Agreement.

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PakistanSaudi Arabia

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