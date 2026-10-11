11 Indians injured in Riyadh airport attack, Indian Embassy confirms

India condemns repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is following up on the condition of 11 Indian nationals injured in the attack on King Khalid International Airport that killed 12 people and wounded more than 300 others on Saturday, October 10.
In a statement, the Embassy of India in Riyadh said it had been in contact with local authorities to enquire about the injured Indians’ well-being. Embassy officials had also reached out to hospital authorities, it said, adding that further updates would be provided as they became available.
India has strongly condemned repeated attacks on King Khalid International Airport and other civilian facilities in Riyadh over the past few days, including the October 10 attack that caused deaths, injuries and property damage.
In a separate statement condemning the attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi militia, India expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
“Repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately,” the statement said.
India also expressed solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia in defending the Kingdom’s sovereignty, and voiced hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest.