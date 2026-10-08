Indian Embassy in Riyadh urges Indians in Saudi Arabia to remain alert, stay indoors

“Remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels,” the embassy said in its advisory.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has advised Indian nationals across the Kingdom to remain vigilant and stay indoors as necessary, as missile interceptions were reported in and around Riyadh on Thursday.

It also advised Indians not to circulate or repost videos or news related to the ongoing events, and to follow official channels for updates.

The Embassy of India in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, along with their outsourced services through VFS, are functioning normally, it said. Further advisories will be issued when necessary.

King Khalid International Airport has urged passengers to check with their airlines and confirm their flight status before travelling to the airport, following missile interceptions reported in Riyadh on Thursday.

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