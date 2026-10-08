GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Indian Embassy in Riyadh urges Indians in Saudi Arabia to remain alert, stay indoors

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted two ballistic missiles fired towards Riyadh

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi civil defence said debris from an intercepted missile caused material damage to a kindergarten and a medical clinic complex in Riyadh.
Saudi civil defence said debris from an intercepted missile caused material damage to a kindergarten and a medical clinic complex in Riyadh.
AFP File

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has advised Indian nationals across the Kingdom to remain vigilant and stay indoors as necessary, as missile interceptions were reported in and around Riyadh on Thursday.

“Remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels,” the embassy said in its advisory.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

It also advised Indians not to circulate or repost videos or news related to the ongoing events, and to follow official channels for updates.

Indian Embassy helpline for nationals

The Embassy of India in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, along with their outsourced services through VFS, are functioning normally, it said. Further advisories will be issued when necessary.

Indian nationals can reach the 24-hour Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra helpline on the toll-free number 800 247 1234.

The embassy also urged the Indian community to follow its official social media accounts for updates, including its X account, @IndianEmbRiyadh.

Follow all the latest regional developments on our live blog.

Riyadh missile interceptions: what Saudi authorities said

The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday that its forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh.

Yemen's Houthi movement separately claimed it had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile. Saudi Arabia had not immediately confirmed the claim.

Saudi civil defence said debris from an intercepted missile caused material damage to a kindergarten and a medical clinic complex in Riyadh.

Travel alert for Riyadh passengers

King Khalid International Airport has urged passengers to check with their airlines and confirm their flight status before travelling to the airport, following missile interceptions reported in Riyadh on Thursday.

The airport said regional developments could affect scheduled flights and advised travellers to contact their airlines directly for the latest information.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump

Trump: No Iran attack before midterm elections

25m ago11m read
Passengers booked on Manila-Riyadh services are advised to check PAL's flight-status and travel advisories before heading to the airport.

PAL cancels Riyadh flights as Houthis hit Saudi airport

2m read
The Dubai International air traffic control Tower. Dubai International Airport (DXB), Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport (AUH) and other UAE airports remain operational.

US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know today

5m read
Two female residents, one Moroccan and the other Algerian, were killed in the Houthi attack on Abha International Airport, while 28 Saudi citizens and expatriate residents were injured. A Sudanese man was killed in a separate attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, where eight other people were injured.

Three killed in Houthi attacks on two Saudi airports

2m read