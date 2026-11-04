Seafarers account for 15 of the 24 Indian deaths in the wider conflict
An Indian national critically injured in a Houthi attack on Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia last month has died in hospital, taking the number of Indians killed in the wider West Asia conflict to 24 since hostilities began in February.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed the death on Wednesday, saying the man had been receiving treatment in intensive care following the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport.
The embassy did not disclose his identity or provide further details about his injuries.
In a statement, the embassy said it had remained by the family's side throughout his hospitalisation and would continue to provide support. It also offered condolences to his family and friends.
The embassy said it would extend all possible assistance to bring his mortal remains to India or arrange a funeral in Riyadh, depending on the family's wishes.
An Indian national critically injured in a Houthi attack on Riyadh airport last month has died in hospital, taking the number of Indians killed in the wider West Asia conflict to 24 since hostilities began in February.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed the death on Wednesday, saying the man had been receiving treatment in intensive care following the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport.
The latest death highlights the growing human cost of the conflict for Indians living and working across the Gulf, with airport attacks, maritime incidents and continuing regional tensions putting civilians and workers at risk.
The October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport killed another Indian national and injured 10 others. A separate attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on October 21 killed an Indian and injured two more.
The latest fatality adds to the toll from the wider West Asia conflict, which began in February following US and Israeli attacks on Iran.
Fifteen of the 24 Indians reported killed in the conflict were seafarers, highlighting the risks facing Indian crew members working on commercial vessels across the region.
On Monday, an Indian seafarer died after a projectile struck an Indian-flagged cargo vessel off the coast of Oman. Oman's Coast Guard rescued 13 other Indian crew members aboard the vessel, MSV Al Jusufi.
West Asia is home to more than 10 million Indians, while around 18,000 Indian seafarers work aboard vessels in the region. The continuing conflict has raised concerns over the safety of Indian nationals, particularly those employed in shipping, aviation, oil and gas, and infrastructure.
A missile struck a complex at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh housing Terminals 3 and 4, which handle domestic flights, according to an Associated Press report.
Saudi civil aviation authorities reported multiple casualties, including nationals from Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Palestine, the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan.
Several injured people were taken to hospitals across the country for treatment. The Indian national who died this week had been among those critically injured in the attack.
The regional security situation and airspace restrictions continue to affect travel between India and Saudi Arabia, with several Indian carriers extending flight suspensions.
Akasa Air has suspended flights to and from Jeddah until November 18 and Riyadh until November 30. Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have extended cancellations affecting key Saudi destinations until November 14.
Saudi carrier flynas, meanwhile, has announced additional flights connecting Dammam and Riyadh with several Indian cities, offering alternative travel options for affected passengers and Umrah pilgrims.
The Indian Consulate in Jeddah is coordinating with airlines, tour operators and community organisations to assist stranded nationals. Its 24-hour control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah are also helping with essential requirements, including food and medicines.
With regional tensions continuing to disrupt air travel and maritime operations, Indian nationals across the Gulf are being urged to stay informed and follow official advisories.
Passengers travelling to or from Saudi Arabia should check directly with their airlines and travel operators for the latest schedules, cancellations and rebooking options. Those requiring assistance can contact the Indian diplomatic missions in the region.
The latest death underlines the growing impact of the West Asia conflict on India's large expatriate community, particularly those working in high-risk sectors and travelling through affected areas.