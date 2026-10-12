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Riyadh airport attack: Indian Embassy attends Hyderabad engineer’s funeral, offers support to family

Family of deceased engineer receives support from Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Indian nationals injured in Saudi attack receive embassy assistance
Indian nationals injured in Saudi attack receive embassy assistance

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has attended the funeral of Mohammed Yousuf Ali, a 46-year-old Indian national from Hyderabad who died after being critically injured in the October 10 attack at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital.

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Vipul and embassy officials joined Ali’s family and well-wishers at the funeral service, the embassy said on Monday.

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The ambassador conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. He also assured them of the embassy’s continued support and assistance.

In an update shared on social media, the embassy said it was helping the family with the necessary formalities and funeral arrangements. Officials have also visited hospitals treating Indian nationals injured in the attack and remain in contact with their families.

Indian national killed while travelling for Umrah

Ali, an IT engineer who had been working in Riyadh for around 10 years, was travelling with his family for Umrah when the attack occurred, according to media reports.

His family had arrived in Saudi Arabia around 10 days earlier. They were waiting in the airport lounge to board a flight to Medina when missile debris reportedly struck Ali, his family and other pilgrims.

Ali was taken to hospital with critical injuries but later died. The Indian Embassy confirmed the death of an Indian national on Sunday night.

Two sons injured in attack

Ali’s sons, Aman Ali, 18, and Wasi Ali, 16, were also injured. Aman reportedly underwent knee surgery, while Wasi lost three toes. Both are students in Hyderabad.

His wife, Sameera, and their 11-year-old daughter, Maryam, sustained minor injuries, according to media reports.

Following news of Ali’s death, relatives and friends gathered at the family’s residence in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.

Embassy provides update on injured Indians

In its latest update, the Indian Embassy said three Indian nationals injured in the attack were in intensive care but stable. Two others were admitted to regular hospital wards, while the remaining injured Indians had been discharged.

The embassy thanked Saudi authorities for providing medical care to the injured and said it would continue to offer all possible support to the affected families.

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