Riyadh airport attack: Indian victim’s funeral to be held in Saudi Arabia

Three Indians remain in intensive care, while two others have been admitted to ICU
Dubai: The funeral of Mohammed Yousuf Ali, an Indian national killed in the October 10 attack at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, will be held in the Saudi capital, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Monday.
The embassy is assisting the bereaved family with the necessary formalities and arrangements for the funeral, according to an update shared on social media.
In its latest update on the injured Indian nationals, the embassy said three people remained in intensive care, while two others had been admitted to the ICU. Two injured people were in regular hospital wards, while the remaining patients had been discharged.
Embassy officials have visited hospitals treating the injured and remain in contact with their families, providing all possible assistance, the mission said.
Ali, a 46-year-old IT engineer from Hyderabad, died after being critically injured in the attack while travelling with his family for Umrah, according to media reports.
He had been working in Riyadh for about 10 years and had brought his wife and three children to Saudi Arabia around 10 days before the incident.
The family was waiting in the airport lounge to board a flight to Medina when the attack occurred. Debris from a missile reportedly struck Ali, his family and other pilgrims.
He was taken to hospital with critical injuries but later died. The Indian Embassy confirmed the death of an Indian national on Sunday night.
Ali’s sons, Aman Ali, 18, and Wasi Ali, 16, were also injured in the attack. Aman underwent knee surgery, while Wasi reportedly lost three toes. Both are students in Hyderabad.
Ali’s wife, Sameera, and their 11-year-old daughter, Maryam, who studies in Class 6 in Hyderabad, sustained minor injuries.
Following news of Ali’s death, relatives and friends gathered at his residence in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.
The Indian Embassy said it was continuing to support the family and assist injured Indian nationals receiving treatment in Saudi Arabia.