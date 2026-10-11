Mohammed Yusuf Ali’s death raises the toll to 13; 3 of 11 injured Indians remain in ICU
A man from Hyderabad who was injured in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 has died, while three of his family members were injured, according to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Mohammed Yusuf Ali succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Riyadh, Owaisi confirmed on Sunday night. His two sons and an aunt were also injured in the attack.
The strike killed 13 people and injured more than 300, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow a decisive response against Yemen’s Houthi movement on Sunday. The coalition blamed the Iran-backed group for the attack, describing it as a “full-fledged war crime”. A diplomatic source attributed the strike to a missile.
In a post on X, Owaisi confirmed Yusuf Ali’s death and said he was in touch with the deceased’s brother-in-law in Riyadh. The Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy had assured him that the family was receiving assistance, he said.
Owaisi said one of Yusuf Ali’s sons was undergoing knee surgery, while the other was in hospital and had lost three toes. Their aunt, who sustained head injuries, was out of danger, according to the MP. Yusuf Ali’s wife and daughter were safe.
The family is from Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad, Owaisi said. He urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to ensure that all possible assistance was provided to them.
The Embassy of India in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national injured in the attack had died.
“We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains,” the Embassy said in a statement, while conveying its condolences to the deceased’s family.
Jaishankar also expressed grief over the death and said the Embassy would extend all possible assistance to the family.
Earlier, the Indian Embassy said 11 Indians were among the more than 300 people injured in the attack on King Khalid International Airport.
The Embassy said its officials had contacted local authorities and hospital officials to enquire about the injured Indians’ well-being. It pledged to provide further updates as they became available.
The Embassy has advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert, stay indoors when necessary and follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels.
They have also been strongly advised not to circulate or repost videos or news related to the ongoing events.
The Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah, including their outsourced services through VFS, are continuing to function normally.
Indian nationals requiring assistance can contact the 24-hour Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra helpline on 8002471234. The Embassy has also urged the Indian community to follow its official social media accounts for updates.